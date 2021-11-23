Pete Nance had 14 points and nine rebounds, and Ty Berry scored 10 points for Northwestern (5-1). Buie, coming off a career-high 23 points in a loss to Providence, was 8 of 21 from the field.
Ryan Greer highlighted the first half with a steal and heave at midcourt that banked in to give Northwestern a 43-23 lead. The Wildcats made eight 3-pointers in the first half, while Georgia was 1 of 12.
Braelen Bridges and Kario Oquendo each scored 12 points for Georgia (2-4). Jailyn Ingram and Aaron Cook added 10 points apiece.
Georgia topped it first-half scoring total in the opening 10 minutes of the second half. The Bulldogs made 11 of 18 shots to start the second half after going 6 for 26 in the entire first half.
Northwestern plays at Wake Forest and Maryland next week. Georgia hosts Wofford on Sunday.
