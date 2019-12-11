In nine seasons as a college offensive coordinator, Bajakian’s offenses have averaged 424 yards and 31.3 points per game.

Bajakian is also a former OC at Tennessee, Cincinnati and Central Michigan. He spent three seasons as an offensive assistant for the Chicago Bears.

Northwestern is coming off a dismal season that ended 3-9 overall and just 1-8 in the Big Ten. The Wildcats open next season Sept. 5 at Michigan State.

