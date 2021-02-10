O’Neil said in a statement he is “ecstatic” to join a program “that excels academically and athletically at such a high level.” Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald touted his “unparalleled passion for teaching.”
O’Neil takes over for the retired Mike Hankwitz. Northwestern boasted one of the conference’s stingiest defenses last season and won the Big Ten West for the second time in three years on the way to a 7-2 record.
O’Neil was a defensive lineman at Towson, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in sports management. He holds master’s degrees from SUNY-Albany and Northwestern.
