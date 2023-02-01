Michigan Wolverines (11-10, 5-5 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (15-6, 6-4 Big Ten)Evanston, Illinois; Thursday, 7 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Michigan plays the Northwestern Wildcats after Jett Howard scored 21 points in Michigan's 83-61 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.The Wildcats are 10-3 on their home court. Northwestern is ninth in the Big Ten shooting 32.4% from downtown, led by Nick Martinelli shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.The Wolverines are 5-5 in conference games. Michigan is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Nicholson is averaging 6.6 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Chase Audige is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern.Howard is shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, while averaging 14.9 points. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 17.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games for Michigan.LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.Wolverines: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.