DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Pine Bluff went 0-11 against non-conference teams last season. In those 11 games, the Golden Lions gave up 72.9 points per game while scoring 47.7 per contest. Northwestern went 5-5 in non-conference play, averaging 69.4 points and allowing 65.1 per game in the process.
