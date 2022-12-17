Northwestern (Iowa) wins NAIA national championship

DURHAM, N.C. — Jalyn Gramstad threw three touchdown passes and ran for another to lead Northwestern (Iowa) over Keiser (Florida) University 35-25 on Saturday for the NAIA national championship.
Gramstad was 14-of-19 passing for 247 yards and rushed for another 128 yards on 22 carries. Cade Moser scored on a pair of big plays and had a combined 158 yards offense. Noah Van’t Hof made two interceptions.
The Seahawks (10-4) trailed 28-25 with just over seven minutes left after scoring on Bryce Veasley’s 1-yard run. But Northwestern, which had three scoring plays of over 60 yards, ate up over five minutes before Gramstad found his way through the defense for a 19-yard clinching touchdown.
“We did what we needed to do and we talked about just continuing to pound the stone and just keep working. And when there’s a crack, we got to finish it and our guys did that in the fourth quarter.” said Northwestern coach Matt McCarty in an on-field postgame interview with ESPN.
The Red Raiders took the lead for good at 21-17 late in the third quarter on Gramstad’s 64-yard connection to Konner McQuilla. Gramstad threw a 3-yard TD pass to Blake Anderson to extend the lead early in the fourth quarter after Northwestern had stopped Keiser on downs at the Seahawks 48.
Tied at 7 at halftime, the teams combined for 24 points in the third quarter.
Moser scored on a 64-yard run, the Seahawks tied it on Jaden Meizinger’s 2-yard run to complete a nine-play, 62-yard drive then took the lead on Chance Gagnon’s 26-yard field goal after a fumble recovery at the Northwestern 18.
Keiser got the game’s first points on Marques Burgess’ 1-yard run after a 13-play, 98-yard drive. Northwestern stuck back on their first play after the ensuing kickoff with Gramstad’s 69-yard pass to Moser.
Keiser’s Shea Spencer was 14-of-16 passing for 122 yards with an interception before being injured late in the third quarter. Veasley came on in relief.
