SLIPPING AT 71: Northwestern is 0-8 this year when it allows 71 points or more and 6-2 when holding opponents to fewer than 71.
STREAK STATS: Northwestern has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 61.7 points while giving up 80.3.
DID YOU KNOW: The Northwestern offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.7 percent of its possessions, which is the 22nd-lowest rate in the country. The Indiana defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.2 percent of all possessions (ranked 258th among Division I teams).
