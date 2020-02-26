WINLESS WHEN: The Fighting Illini are 0-6 when they allow at least 72 points and 18-3 when they hold opponents to anything below 72. The Wildcats are 0-18 when allowing 66 or more points and 6-2 on the season, otherwise.
FLOOR SPACING: Illinois’s Frazier has attempted 140 3-pointers and connected on 34.3 percent of them, and is 4 for 18 over the last three games.
DID YOU KNOW: The Northwestern offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.8 percent of its possessions, which is the 14th-lowest rate in the country. The Illinois defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 282nd among Division I teams).
