Minnesota (17-11, 7-10) vs. Northwestern (12-15, 3-13)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks to extend Northwestern’s conference losing streak to nine games. Northwestern’s last Big Ten win came against the Indiana Hoosiers 73-66 on Jan. 22. Minnesota fell short in a 68-64 game at Rutgers on Sunday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Northwestern has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Vic Law, Dererk Pardon, Ryan Taylor and A.J. Turner have combined to account for 72 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Law has either made or assisted on 44 percent of all Northwestern field goals over the last five games. Law has accounted for 32 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Northwestern is 0-10 this year when it scores 60 points or fewer and 12-5 when it scores at least 61.

WINNING WHEN: The Wildcats are 7-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 5-15 when they fall shy of that mark. The Golden Gophers are 14-0 when they score at least 69 points and 3-11 on the year when falling short of 69.

DID YOU KNOW: Minnesota has attempted the second-most free throws among all Big Ten teams. The Golden Gophers have averaged 24.2 free throws per game.

