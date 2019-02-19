Northwestern (12-13, 3-11) vs. Ohio State (16-9, 6-8)

Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State looks to extend Northwestern’s conference losing streak to seven games. Northwestern’s last Big Ten win came against the Indiana Hoosiers 73-66 on Jan. 22. Ohio State lost 62-44 to Michigan State on Sunday.

SUPER SENIORS: Northwestern has relied heavily on its seniors. Vic Law, Dererk Pardon, Ryan Taylor and A.J. Turner have combined to account for 71 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 84 percent of all Wildcats points over the team’s last five games.

LIKEABLE LAW: Law has connected on 32.8 percent of the 137 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 23 over the last three games. He’s also made 80.8 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Northwestern is 0-9 when its offense scores 60 points or fewer. Ohio State is a perfect 9-0 when it holds opponents to 61 or fewer points. The Buckeyes have allowed 59 points per game over their last three.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Buckeyes are 9-0 when they hold opposing teams to 61 points or fewer and 7-9 when opponents exceed 61 points. The Wildcats are 7-0 when they make nine or more 3-pointers and 5-13 when the team hits fewer than nine from long range.

DID YOU KNOW: The Northwestern defense has allowed only 64.5 points per game to opponents, which is the 27th-lowest figure in the country. The Ohio State offense has averaged just 70.6 points through 25 games (ranked 218th among Division I teams).

