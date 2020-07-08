He called it “a disappointing conclusion to reach” and said the Wildcats hope to play there again “with a packed house.”
In 2010, Northwestern played Illinois in the first college football game at Wrigley Field since 1938. The Wildcats have since played baseball and lacrosse games there.
“We look forward to welcoming the Wildcats back to the Friendly Confines to play in front of a capacity crowd of Northwestern fans as soon as possible,” Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney said.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.