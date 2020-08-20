A top offensive line prospect, the 6-foot-4 Slater made 37 starts in three seasons and helped Northwestern win the Big Ten West two years ago. The Wildcats finished last in their division in 2019, though Slater did not allow a sack.
He is scheduled to graduate in December.
