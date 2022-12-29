Northwestern plays Brown, aims for 4th straight home win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Brown Bears (7-5) at Northwestern Wildcats (9-2, 1-0 Big Ten) Evanston, Illinois; Thursday, 1 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern -14.5; over/under is 125.5 BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern hosts Brown aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak. The Wildcats are 6-1 in home games. Northwestern ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 14.3 assists per game led by Boo Buie averaging 4.4.

The Bears are 4-3 on the road. Brown is 2-3 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Buie is averaging 14.1 points and 4.4 assists for the Wildcats. Chase Audige is averaging 14.5 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 40.9% over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 67.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 63.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article