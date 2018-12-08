EVANSTON, Ill. — Vic Law had 25 points, A.J. Turner added a career-high 24 and Northwestern rallied from a 15-point deficit with less than 10 minutes remaining for a 75-68 victory over DePaul on Saturday.

Dererk Pardon had 10 points and eight rebounds as the Wildcats (7-3) snapped a two-game losing streak.

Northwestern has won four straight in the annual matchup of Chicago-area schools.

Femi Olujobi had 22 points and Devin Gage added 17 as DePaul (5-2) had a two-game winning streak end.

The Blue Demons had a 57-42 advantage — its biggest of the game — with just under 10 minutes remaining before the game changed dramatically.

Northwestern, after struggling on both ends, suddenly came to life. DePaul was held scoreless for 7:09 as the Wildcats scored 25 straight points for a 67-57 lead with three minutes to play.



Northwestern forward Vic Law, left, forward A.J. Turner celebrate after Northwestern defeated DePaul 75-68 in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018, in Evanston, Ill. (Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press)

It was a remarkable turnaround from the first 30 minutes.

DePaul’s work on the defensive end set the tone early. The Blue Demons played an aggressive man-to-man and never let Northwestern develop much rhythm offensively. They also did a nice job of surrounding Pardon whenever he touched the ball in the paint.

Pardon, who entered averaging 14.4 points, was held to three first-half points on 1-of-3 shooting.

DePaul closed with a 9-2 run to take a 41-29 halftime lead.

The Wildcats were 10 of 29 (34.5 percent) from the field in the first half, including 4 of 17 (23.5 percent) on 3-pointers.

Northwestern began the second half with six straight points to cut the deficit in half, but DePaul quickly responded and stretched its advantage before falling apart late.

BIG PICTURE

DePaul: The rebuilding Blue Demons are a work in progress, but there have been encouraging signs so far. Closing games, though, remains a huge problem. Earlier in the season, they blew a 68-60 advantage with two minutes left against Penn State before rallying to win in overtime.

Northwestern: This game wrapped up a grueling stretch of seven games in 17 days. The Wildcats have a week off and certainly will enjoy it more following the late rally.

UP NEXT

DePaul: Hosts Chicago State on Wednesday night.

Northwestern: Hosts Chicago State next Saturday.

____

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.