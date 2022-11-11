Northwestern rolls past N. Illinois for a 63-46 win

EVANSTON, Ill. — Robbie Beran scored eight of his 15 points in the first six minutes and Ty Berry posted a double-double and Northwestern beat Northern Illinois 63-46 Friday night.

Beran set the tone for the Wildcats, knocking down an early jumper and following it with a pair of 3-pointers to get Northwestern off to a 14-8 lead barely five minutes into the contest.