Northwestern visits Rutgers following Omoruyi's 23-point game

Northwestern Wildcats (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (18-12, 10-9 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers hosts the Northwestern Wildcats after Clifford Omoruyi scored 23 points in Rutgers’ 75-74 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Scarlet Knights have gone 13-4 in home games. Rutgers scores 68.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Wildcats are 11-8 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern averages 67.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Mulcahy is averaging 8.2 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Scarlet Knights. Omoruyi is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Rutgers.

Boo Buie is averaging 17.3 points and 4.6 assists for the Wildcats. Chase Audige is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

