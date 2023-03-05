Rutgers hosts Buie and Northwestern

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northwestern Wildcats (20-10, 11-8 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (18-12, 10-9 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rutgers -5; over/under is 127 BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern visits the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Boo Buie scored 20 points in Northwestern’s 68-65 overtime loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 13-4 at home. Rutgers scores 68.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Wildcats have gone 11-8 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern is eighth in the Big Ten with 13.0 assists per game led by Buie averaging 4.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Mulcahy is averaging 8.2 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Scarlet Knights. Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 13.1 points and 10.2 rebounds while shooting 51.0% over the past 10 games for Rutgers.

Advertisement

Buie is averaging 17.3 points and 4.6 assists for the Wildcats. Chase Audige is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 63.8 points, 27.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article