Northwestern was scheduled to play Wisconsin at the famed ballpark last November. The two teams wound up meeting at Ryan Field, the Wildcats’ home, instead.
“Our program is thrilled to bring Big Ten football back to one of the most iconic venues in sports,” coach Pat Fitzgerald said Tuesday. “This will be an incredible opportunity for our student-athletes and staff, and an unforgettable day for our University community.”
The Wildcats won the Big Ten West for the second time in three years last season and beat Auburn in the Citrus Bowl to finish 7-2. Purdue went 2-4.
