Jairus Roberson had 17 points for Northwestern State, Brian White scored 13 points and Nikos Chougkaz grabbed six rebounds.
Jordan Hairston had 19 points for the Islanders (14-18), Perry Francois scored 10 points and Elijah Schmidt had eight rebounds.
