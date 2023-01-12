Northwestern State and McNeese square off in conference

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

McNeese Cowboys (5-11, 2-1 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (9-7, 1-2 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northwestern State -8; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: McNeese plays Northwestern State in Southland action Thursday. The Demons are 4-2 in home games. Northwestern State allows 72.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Cowboys are 2-1 against Southland opponents. McNeese is ninth in the Southland with 11.8 assists per game led by Trae English averaging 3.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Monta Black is shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, while averaging 14 points. Demarcus Sharp is averaging 15.5 points, four assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

Christian Shumate is averaging 11.3 points and 9.6 rebounds for the Cowboys. Harwin Francois is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 5-5, averaging 72.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 64.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

