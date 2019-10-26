Eppler was 30-of-40 passing for 259 yards, Jared West ran for three touchdowns and Stadford Anderson added a scoring run for Northwestern State (1-7, 1-4 Southland Conference).
Jon Copeland was 27 of 36 for 275 yards passing, threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Incarnate Word (5-3, 4-2). Kevin Brown had 116 yards rushing on 21 carries. Keyondrick Philio had a touchdown run, and Carson Mohr made two of three field goal attempts, including a 26-yarder in overtime.
