Northwestern State beats SE Louisiana for ninth straight win

NATCHITOCHES, La. — Demarcus Sharp scored 25 points and Northwestern State upped its win streak to nine with an 81-76 victory over Southeast Louisiana on Thursday night.
Boogie Anderson, Alec Woodard and Nick Caldwell all scored 16 for the Lions (14-13, 8-6). Anderson added seven rebounds and five assists, while Caldwell had three steals.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. Northwestern State hosts New Orleans and Southeast Louisiana visits Texas A&M-Commerce.
