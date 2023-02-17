Northwestern State beats SE Louisiana for ninth straight win

NATCHITOCHES, La. — Demarcus Sharp scored 25 points and Northwestern State upped its win streak to nine with an 81-76 victory over Southeast Louisiana on Thursday night.

Sharp added six assists and three steals for the Demons (19-8, 11-3 Southland Conference). Isaac Haney was 8 of 15 shooting, including 4 for 10 from distance, and went 3 for 5 from the line to add 23 points. Jalen Hampton pitched in with 14 points and 11 rebounds.