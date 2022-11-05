Northwestern State beats Texas A&M-Commerce, 41-14

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COMMERCE, Texas — Zach Clement threw four touchdown passes, Northwestern State held Texas A&M-Commerce scoreless in the second half and the Demons posted a 41-14 win over the Lions on Saturday to remain undefeated in Southland Conference play. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight All four of the Demons (4-5) wins have come against conference opponents and they close out the season at Southeast Louisiana and at home against second-place Incarnate Word.

Clement hit Javon Antonio with a 33-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, and after Texas A&M-Commerce tied the game at 14-14, hit freshman Jaheim Walters from 6 yards out to send the Demons into intermission with a 21-14 advantage.

Clements threw 22 yards to Zach Patterson and 24 yards to Kennieth Lacy for touchdowns in the second half and PJ Herrington added a 38-yard pick-6.

Clement was 25-of-43 passing for 223 yards and was picked off twice. Patterson finished with 15 catches for 92 yards.

Three quarterbacks were a combined 17-of-35 passing for 147 yards and two touchdowns with an interception for Texas A&M-Commerce (5-4, 3-2).

