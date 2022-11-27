Northwestern State Demons square off against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-3) vs. Northwestern State Demons (4-2)
The Wildcats have a 3-3 record in non-conference games. Bethune-Cookman ranks second in the SWAC shooting 37.3% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Haney is shooting 38.6% and averaging 13.5 points for the Demons. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for Northwestern State.
Zion Harmon is averaging 12.3 points and 4.2 assists for the Wildcats. Marcus Garrett is averaging 11.3 points for Bethune-Cookman.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.