Northwestern State faces McNeese, aims to stop 4-game skid

Northwestern State Demons (8-6, 0-1 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (4-10, 1-0 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: McNeese -4.5; over/under is 139 BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State is looking to end its four-game skid with a victory over McNeese. The Cowboys have gone 2-3 at home. McNeese ranks third in the Southland with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Christian Shumate averaging 3.6.

The Demons are 0-1 in Southland play. Northwestern State is 4-1 in one-possession games.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae English is shooting 44.0% and averaging 12.0 points for the Cowboys. Shumate is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

Ja’Monta Black averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Demarcus Sharp is averaging 15.9 points, four assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 60.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Demons: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

