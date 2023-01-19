Northwestern State faces SE Louisiana on 5-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northwestern State Demons (10-8, 2-3 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (10-8, 4-1 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SE Louisiana -1.5; over/under is 146 BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State visits SE Louisiana looking to break its five-game road losing streak. The Lions have gone 6-1 in home games. SE Louisiana is 4-7 against opponents over .500.

The Demons have gone 2-3 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State leads the Southland with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jalen Hampton averaging 3.6.

The Lions and Demons square off Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthew Strange averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 6.7 points while shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc. Boogie Anderson is shooting 47.6% and averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Demarcus Sharp is shooting 39.2% and averaging 15.2 points for the Demons. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Demons: 4-6, averaging 70.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

