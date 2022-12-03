Northwestern State faces Southern Miss following Sharp's 34-point showing

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (8-0) at Northwestern State Demons (6-2)
The Golden Eagles are 2-0 on the road. Southern Miss ranks fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 38.0 points per game in the paint led by Denijay Harris averaging 5.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Sharp is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Demons. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for Northwestern State.
Austin Crowley is averaging 16.5 points and 2.9 steals for the Golden Eagles. Felipe Haase is averaging 15.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for Southern Miss.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.