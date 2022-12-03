Northwestern State faces Southern Miss following Sharp's 34-point showing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Southern Miss Golden Eagles (8-0) at Northwestern State Demons (6-2) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State plays the Southern Miss Golden Eagles after Demarcus Sharp scored 34 points in Northwestern State’s 102-96 victory over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks. The Demons are 1-1 in home games. Northwestern State ranks seventh in the Southland in rebounding with 30.5 rebounds. Jalen Hampton leads the Demons with 6.1 boards.

The Golden Eagles are 2-0 on the road. Southern Miss ranks fifth in the Sun Belt scoring 38.0 points per game in the paint led by Denijay Harris averaging 5.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sharp is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Demons. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers for Northwestern State.

Austin Crowley is averaging 16.5 points and 2.9 steals for the Golden Eagles. Felipe Haase is averaging 15.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for Southern Miss.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

