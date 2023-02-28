Northwestern State hosts Incarnate Word after Sharp's 40-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Incarnate Word Cardinals (12-18, 6-11 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (20-10, 12-5 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State faces the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Demarcus Sharp scored 40 points in Northwestern State’s 83-75 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders. The Demons have gone 9-3 in home games. Northwestern State scores 74.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Cardinals have gone 6-11 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word is seventh in the Southland scoring 71.0 points per game and is shooting 44.4%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sharp is shooting 45.2% and averaging 18.9 points for the Demons. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

Trey Miller is averaging 10.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Cardinals. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 8-2, averaging 78.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 71.6 points, 25.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

