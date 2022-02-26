The Privateers are 9-2 against Southland opponents. New Orleans ranks sixth in college basketball scoring 39.2 points per game in the paint led by Derek St. Hilaire averaging 1.5.
The teams play for the third time in conference play this season. The Privateers won the last meeting 85-77 on Jan. 22. St. Hilaire scored 29 points to help lead the Privateers to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is averaging 15.6 points and 9.7 rebounds for the Demons. Carvell Teasett is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.
Troy Green is averaging 15.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Privateers. St. Hilaire is averaging 22.7 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.
LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 79.7 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.
Privateers: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.