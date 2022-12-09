Northwestern State plays UL Monroe after Sharp's 32-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UL Monroe Warhawks (3-6) at Northwestern State Demons (7-2) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State hosts the UL Monroe Warhawks after Demarcus Sharp scored 32 points in Northwestern State’s 84-82 win against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. The Demons are 2-1 on their home court. Northwestern State is 1-1 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Warhawks are 0-4 on the road. UL Monroe ranks third in the Sun Belt with 16.4 assists per game led by Jamari Blackmon averaging 4.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sharp is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Demons. Isaac Haney is averaging 13.9 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 37.8% for Northwestern State.

Blackmon averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Warhawks, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Tyreke Locure is averaging 13.2 points, 3.4 assists and 1.9 steals for UL Monroe.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article