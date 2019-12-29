Northwestern State posted a season-high 22 assists on 38 baskets. Meanwhile, the NCCAA Tigers’ 25% shooting was the worst by a Northwestern State opponent this season.
D’Andre Butler had 18 points, making 11 of 13 free throws, for Champion Christian. Cameron Dismuke and Derrick Guinn added 10 points each.
Northwestern State opens Southland Conference play at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Thursday.
