Northwestern State takes on Houston Christian following Sharp's 23-point game

Northwestern State Demons (14-8, 6-3 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (7-15, 4-5 Southland) Houston; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston Christian -7; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State plays the Houston Christian Huskies after Demarcus Sharp scored 23 points in Northwestern State's 80-65 win against the Lamar Cardinals.

The Huskies have gone 6-5 in home games. Houston Christian allows 82.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.8 points per game.

The Demons have gone 6-3 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State ranks second in the Southland shooting 36.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bonke Maring is averaging 15 points and six rebounds for the Huskies. Brycen Long is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

Jalen Hampton is averaging 9.6 points and seven rebounds for the Demons. Sharp is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Demons: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

