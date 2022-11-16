Northwestern State takes on Illinois State after Black's 25-point outing

Northwestern State Demons (2-2) at Illinois State Redbirds (2-1)
Normal, Illinois; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State takes on the Illinois State Redbirds after Ja’Monta Black scored 25 points in Northwestern State’s 64-63 victory against the TCU Horned Frogs.
Illinois State went 13-20 overall last season while going 11-6 at home. The Redbirds averaged 74.1 points per game while shooting 45.2% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range last season.
Northwestern State went 9-23 overall with a 2-14 record on the road last season. The Demons averaged 13.7 points off of turnovers, 11.4 second chance points and 4.2 bench points last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.