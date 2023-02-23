Northwestern State visits Incarnate Word after Sharp's 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northwestern State Demons (19-9, 11-4 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (11-17, 5-10 Southland) San Antonio; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Incarnate Word -6; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State takes on the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Demarcus Sharp scored 22 points in Northwestern State’s 68-65 loss to the New Orleans Privateers.

The Cardinals have gone 6-6 at home. Incarnate Word gives up 73.7 points and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Demons have gone 11-4 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State averages 74.7 points and has outscored opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Cardinals and Demons match up Thursday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Cisse is shooting 39.7% and averaging 15.6 points for the Cardinals. Trey Miller is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Sharp is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Demons. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 4.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Demons: 9-1, averaging 81.3 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

