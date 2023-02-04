Northwestern State visits Lamar after Calmese's 20-point showing

Northwestern State Demons (15-8, 7-3 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (7-16, 3-7 Southland)
The Demons have gone 7-3 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State is fifth in the Southland scoring 74.5 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Pryor is averaging 10.2 points and 3.6 assists for the Cardinals. Calmese is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Lamar.
Demarcus Sharp is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Demons. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 4.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.
Demons: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.