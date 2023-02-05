Northwestern sweeps Wisconsin for first time since '95-96

Wisconsin scored seven consecutive points and took a 49-48 lead on a jumper by Chucky Hepburn with 3:21 to go. Chase Audige put the Wildcats back on top 50-49 with 2:55 remaining and there would be only one more made basket the rest of the game. After a series of turnovers, missed jumpers and missed free throws, Hepburn hit a jumper to give the Badgers a 51-50 lead with 45 seconds remaining. Buie then hit two free throws to put Northwestern back on top, 52-51 at :31.