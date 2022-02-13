Burton made up for a rough afternoon when she made those winning free throws after getting fouled on an inbounds pass. The Wildcats’ star finished with 13 points on 2-for-13 shooting to go with 13 assists.

Naz Hillmon scored 16 and became the fourth Michigan player with 2,000 points. She also grabbed 15 rebounds.

Danielle Rauch and Emily Kiser each scored 13. But the Wolverines (20-4, 11-3) lost again after falling at rival Michigan State on Thursday.

No. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 72, No. 17 GEORGIA 54

ATHENS, Ga. — Aliyah Boston scored 18 points with 12 rebounds and South Carolina coasted after a strong start to beat Georgia.

Boston posted her 18th double-double in 24 games. Destanni Henderson added 15 points for the Gamecocks, who led by 30 points in the first half.

South Carolina (23-1, 11-1 Southeastern Conference) has won 11 consecutive games since losing at Missouri in overtime to open its conference schedule on Dec. 30.

Georgia (17-7, 6-6) suffered its third consecutive loss despite Jenna Staiti’s 15 points and 10 rebounds.

No. 3 LOUISVILLE 73, No. 18 NOTRE DAME 47

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kianna Smith scored 17 points, Hailey Van Lith added 16 and Louisville outscored Notre Dame 29-6 over parts of the middle two quarters.

Louisville (22-2, 13-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) took control of an initially close contest late in the second quarter after two quick fouls sent 6-foot-3 Fighting Irish forward Maya Dodson to the bench with 3:54 left. The Cardinals followed with six points over 1:16 for a 27-19 lead before Hall added a 3-pointer and Kianna Smith two free throws to cap the 11-2 spurt for a 32-21 halftime lead.

Chelsea Hall’s six consecutive points keyed Louisville’s 11-0 spurt coming out of the break and eventual 18-4 run that broke the game open at 52-25. The Cardinals easily maintained a 20-point cushion to earn their seventh series win in eight meetings against Notre Dame (19-6, 10-4).

No. 8 UCONN 72, MARQUETTE 58

MILWAUKEE — Azzi Fudd scored 24 points and Dorka Juhasz added 21 as UConn broke open a close game in the fourth quarter to beat Marquette.

UConn (17-5, 11-1 Big East) has won two straight since its 169-game conference winning streak ended with a 72-69 home loss to Villanova. The Huskies trounced DePaul 84-60 on Friday.

But this victory wasn’t easy. UConn trailed much of the way before outscoring Marquette 24-9 over the final nine minutes.

Marquette (17-7, 10-5) led 49-48 with nine minutes left before UConn scored six straight points to grab a 54-49 lead, the first time since late in the first quarter that either team had led by more than three. Fudd’s basket with 8:40 left put the Huskies ahead for good.

No. 11 GEORGIA TECH 92, CLEMSON 84, OT

GEORGIA — Eylia Love scored a career-high 26 points — offsetting a career-best 40 points by Clemson’s Delicia Washington — and Georgia Tech survived an upset bid, defeating the Tigers.

Love sank 10 of 16 shots as the Yellow Jackets (19-6, 10-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) ended a two-game skid by beating the Tigers (9-17, 3-12) for the ninth straight time.

Sarah Bates had 15 points and Love scored 13 to guide Georgia Tech to a 40-32 lead at halftime.

No. 13 TENNESSEE 66, VANDERBILT 52

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jordan Horston had 16 points and 13 rebounds and Tennessee used a strong second half to defeat Vanderbilt.

Tennessee opened the fourth quarter with a 14-1 run that put the game well in hand. The lead peaked at 62-40 when Horston hit a 3-pointer near the six-minute mark of the period.

Tennessee (20-4, 10-2 SEC) swept the regular-season series and defeated Vanderbilt (12-14, 3-9) for the fourth consecutive time and 14th in the last 15 matchups. Tennessee leads 76-10 all-time.

VIRGINIA TECH 66, No. 23 NORTH CAROLINA 61

BLACKSBURG, Va. — Georgia Amoore put up 17 points and Virginia Tech posted a second straight win over a nationally-ranked opponent for the first time in program history, knocking off North Carolina.

Virginia Tech picked up its 11th Atlantic Coast Conference win of the season — also a first for the program.

The Hokies (19-6, 11-3) knocked off No. 11 Georgia Tech, 73-63, Thursday and entered the game tied with No. 18 Notre Dame for third place in the ACC.

North Carolina (19-5, 9-5) beat Virginia Tech by 25 points January 9 in Chapel Hill, and the Tar Heels opened the game with an eye on a repeat performance, roaring to a 21-9 lead after one quarter. But the Hokies rallied in the second behind a pair of 3-pointers from Amoore to take a 31-28 lead at intermission and carried that momentum into the second half. Amoore and Aisha Sheppard hit back-to-back 3s to end the third quarter for a 52-43 lead.

