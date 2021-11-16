One tie and six lead changes later, Berry and Robbie Beran made 3-pointers on consecutive possessions, giving Northwestern a 66-59 lead at 5:36. Later, Beran, Berry and Boo Buie buried 3-pointers for a 78-65 lead with just under three minutes remaining.
Buie finished with 13 points and nine assists. Berry made five of the Wildcats’ 11 3-pointers.
Derek St. Hilaire scored 27 points to lead New Orleans (1-2). He is now averaging 22 points per game.
—-
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25