Northwestern visits Nebraska after Buie's 20-point showing

Northwestern Wildcats (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (10-10, 3-6 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern plays the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Boo Buie scored 20 points in Northwestern’s 66-63 win against the Wisconsin Badgers. The Cornhuskers have gone 7-2 in home games. Nebraska averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Wildcats are 4-3 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern scores 68.8 points while outscoring opponents by 7.9 points per game.

The Cornhuskers and Wildcats face off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrick Walker is averaging 14.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Cornhuskers. Sam Griesel is averaging 10.2 points and 3.7 assists over the past 10 games for Nebraska.

Chase Audige is shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 15.3 points, 3.1 assists and 2.7 steals. Buie is averaging 15.3 points and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 4-6, averaging 62.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 71.9 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

