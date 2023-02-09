Northwestern visits Thornton and Ohio State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northwestern Wildcats (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (11-12, 3-9 Big Ten) Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio State -5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State hosts the Northwestern Wildcats after Bruce Thornton scored 22 points in Ohio State’s 77-69 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Buckeyes are 8-3 on their home court. Ohio State ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Zed Key averaging 7.7.

The Wildcats are 7-5 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern averages 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 17.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Justice Sueing is averaging 12.5 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Ohio State.

Boo Buie is averaging 16.1 points and 4.5 assists for the Wildcats. Chase Audige is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 1-9, averaging 68.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 69.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article