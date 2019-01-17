Gonzaga forward Killian Tillie, left, and guard Geno Crandall, right, tie up Loyola Marymount guard James Batemon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Spokane, Wash., Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. (Young Kwak/Associated Press)

SPOKANE, Wash. — Zach Norvell Jr. scored 17 points and No. 5 Gonzaga used a stout defense to beat Loyola Marymount 73-55 on Thursday night, the eighth consecutive win for the Bulldogs since a pair of losses knocked them out of the top spot in The AP Top 25.

Brandon Clarke added 13 points, Corey Kispert 12 and Rui Hachimura 10 for Gonzaga (17-2, 4-0 West Coast), which beat Loyola Marymount for the 20th straight time. The Zags have won 18 straight games at home.

James Batemon led Loyola Marymount (13-5, 1-3) with 12 points.

Loyola used a slow-down offense and stingy defense to keep the scoring low, and it mostly accomplished that goal.

No. 6 MICHIGAN STATE 70, NEBRASKA 64

LINCOLN, Neb. — Cassius Winston scored a career-high 29 points, Nick Ward added 15 and Michigan State pulled away from Nebraska.

Michigan State (16-2, 7-0) relied on tough defense to extend its school-record Big Ten winning streak to 19 games. The Cornhuskers (13-5, 3-4) had their school-record 20-game home win streak end.

The Spartans led by 12 points in the final 2 minutes, but Nebraska cut the lead to four twice before Matt McQuaid made a pair of free throws for his first points with 14.2 seconds to put the game away.

Nebraska shot a season-low 32.8 percent and was just 5 of 26 on 3-pointers, 1 of 12 in the second half.

James Palmer, who led Nebraska with 24 points, struggled mightily from the field, going 6 of 21.

