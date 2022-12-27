Notre Dame beats Jacksonville, snaps 3-game losing streak

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Marcus Hammond scored 15 points, Dane Goodwin added 12 points and Notre Dame beat Jacksonville 59-43 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak.
J.J. Starling and Cormac Ryan, two of Notre Dame’s top-three scorers, each went 0 for 5 from the field in the first half. Ryan started 0 for 7 until scoring at the 12:49 mark of the second half, but the three-point play came during a 15-2 run as Notre Dame built a 45-36 lead. Jacksonville went five minutes without scoring during the run.
Starling finished with 11 points and eight rebounds and Ryan had six points for Notre Dame (8-5), which closes the calendar year against No. 14 Miami on Dec. 30.
Gyasi Powell scored 12 points and Omar Payne had 10 points and nine rebounds for Jacksonville (7-4).
Jacksonville went on a 7-0 run in the first half to build a 14-7 lead as Notre Dame started 3 for 16 from the field. Notre Dame also missed its first 12 3-pointers before making 3s on back-to-back possessions to take a 21-16 lead with 4:22 left. But the Irish didn’t score again before halftime and Jacksonville was within 21-19 as both teams shot below 31% from the field.
