Clemson hosts Notre Dame following Ryan's 20-point showing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-19, 3-16 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (21-9, 13-6 ACC)
The Fighting Irish are 3-16 in ACC play. Notre Dame has a 5-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Tigers and Fighting Irish meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Tyson is averaging 15.7 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Tigers. PJ Hall is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.
Nate Laszewski is averaging 14.1 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Ryan is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.
Fighting Irish: 2-8, averaging 70.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.