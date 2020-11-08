"Careful out there," the public-address announcer said after announcing the final score, which had No. 4 Notre Dame upending No. 1 Clemson, 47-40, in two overtimes. It ended Clemson's 36-game regular season winning streak that dated all the way back to a Friday night in Syracuse in 2017. It upped Notre Dame's record against top-five teams to 2-19 across the past two decades.

"I told them before the second half, this was going to be the most difficult thing you've ever had to do on a football field, to beat this team in the second half," jubilant Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said.

AD

AD

Asked by the NBC interviewer where he might have stood within the throng, Kelly said, "I'm in the tunnel."

His team had just matched Clemson in the first overtime by scoring in five efficient plays, then staved off Clemson's last attempt to close the game, getting its first sacks all night from Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Adetokunbo Ogundeji (shared) and Daelin Hayes (solo). Both Notre Dame overtime possessions featured pass-and-run mastery from quarterback Ian Book and ended with three-yard touchdown runs by Kyren Williams, who had begun the madcap game long, long ago with a 65-yard touchdown run.

Such closing joy in Notre Dame Stadium did seem implausible with two minutes to play. Clemson's remarkable football DNA had spent the night under an exacting Notre Dame microscope, only to reveal again a knack for winning so deeply embedded that it rendered irrelevant even a pile of inconveniences.

AD

AD

Super-duper-star quarterback Trevor Lawrence cajoled from the sideline in coronavirus hiatus. Three defensive starters missed out, too. The Tigers (7-1, 6-1 ACC) trailed 10-0 and 23-10. Then with second-start freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei looking like somebody much older — 29 for 44, 439 yards, two touchdown passes, zero interceptions — they seemed to have the game almost clinched.

Uiagalelei steered a 12-play, 74-yard drive for a 33-26 lead with 3:33 left. Clemson stopped Notre Dame's offense. But then Notre Dame stopped Clemson's offense, and Book, starting with 1:48 left, took the Irish (7-0, 6-0) on a 91-yard trip. Fifty-three of those yards came on a play Clemson will rue on film.

With the clock creeping inside one minute, Book looked and suddenly found Avery Davis running free for a 53-yard thriller. It stopped at the Clemson 4-yard line, but two plays later, Book moved right and flung one to Davis just inside the goal line to stuff the game with yet another tie, at 33.

AD

AD

It all came after a first half chockablock with offensive prowess that wound up settled by a linebacker. After the offenses spent the early evening darting back and forth across the field, Notre Dame held a 23-13 lead largely because of Owusu-Koramoah, a 215-pound senior force of wreckage from Tidewater in Virginia and coming soon to an NFL city near you.

Notre Dame had finished an early 10-0 spurt that included a doozy of a first official offensive play: Williams's 65-yard run up through a lovely alley on the left and up the sideline past faked-out safety Nolan Turner. Clemson had regained its normal breathing largely through Uiagalelei's gasp of a 53-yard post pass to Cornell Powell that made the score 10-7.

Now it stood 13-10, six minutes to halftime, and Clemson had the ball and a trace of the momentum when Uiagalelei made his first-down pitch right to great senior running back Travis Etienne. By the time the big-game veteran bobbled the pitch, Owusu-Koramoah had materialized squarely in front of him. So Owusu-Koramoah merely helped himself to the football on the fly and roared 23 yards into the end zone.

AD

AD

Yet his passion for involvement in other people's fumbles did not end there, and he went ahead and caused one, punching it from Amari Rodgers after a third-down catch when Rodgers seemed first down-bound. It skipped right to teammate Nick McCloud, and when Jonathan Doerer soon kicked a 45-yard field goal, the score stood 23-10. Owusu-Koramoah had provided most of the difference, even in a half when the offenses sprang for 470 yards (245 to Notre Dame, 225 to Clemson).