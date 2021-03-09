Wertz also made a step-back 3 and Prentiss Hubb added nine points during a 14-0 run to give the Fighting Irish a 77-75 with 1:54 remaining, their first lead since the opening bucket.
The Fighting Irish move on to face sixth-seeded North Carolina, which beat Notre Dame 66-65 in their only regular-season meeting on Jan. 2.
Wertz finished with 16 points, and Juwan Durham had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds for Notre Dame (11-14), which trailed by as many as 16 points in the second half and finished 30-of-58 shooting from the floor. Hubb and Ryan added 14 points apiece. Wertz, Hubb, and Ryan combined for eight of the Irish’s 12 3-pointers.
Williamson scored 21 points to lead Wake Forest (6-16). Isaiah Mucius had 20 points and Carter Whitt 12 points and seven assists.
