Ryan made three 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the second half as Notre Dame opened up a 49-27 lead. The Fighting Irish made 6 of their first 7 3-pointers and 9 of their first 12 shots overall after halftime.
By contrast, Pittsburgh made 1 of 13 3-pointers and shot 29.4% overall in the first half. Laszewski led the Fighting Irish with 10 points and six rebounds in the half and Notre Dame led 31-21 going into the break.
Blake Wesley added 11 points and Paul Atkinson Jr. and Dane Goodwin scored 10 each for Notre Dame.
Mouhamadou Gueye had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (11-20, 6-14). John Hugley also scored 13 points. The Panthers finished in a three-way tie for 11th place.
The Fighting Irish made 14 of 24 3-pointers. Pitt made 3 of 26 from distance.
