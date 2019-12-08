NOTABLE

Notre Dame: Senior receiver Chase Claypool leads the team with 59 receptions for 891 yards and has 12 receiving touchdowns, tied for ninth among FBS players.

Iowa State: Marcel Spears and Lawrence White lead the team with 85 and 82 total tackles, respectively, while O’Rien Vance (6.5) and Will McDonald (6.0) lead the team in sacks.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Notre Dame: second appearance in the Camping World Bowl, 38th bowl game in school history, one having been vacated (17-19).

Iowa State: First appearance in the Camping World Bowl, 15th bowl appearance in school history (4-10).

