Notre Dame G Olivia Miles hurts right knee at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Notre Dame star guard Olivia Miles left Sunday’s ACC game at Louisville with a right knee injury sustained while diving for a loose ball under the Irish basket late in the second quarter.

Miles, who leads the No. 10 Irish with 14.7 points, 7.4 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.1 steals per game, was hurt with 2:35 remaining before halftime. The sophomore became emotional and pounded the floor while being examined by medical personnel. Miles was able to flex her knee and eventually limped off the floor without assistance to applause as she made her way to the locker room.