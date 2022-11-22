Notre Dame hosts Bowling Green after Goodwin's 24-point game

Bowling Green Falcons (2-2) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-0)
Notre Dame went 24-11 overall a season ago while going 14-1 at home. The Fighting Irish averaged 72.6 points per game last season, 11.3 from the free throw line and 27.3 from deep.
Bowling Green went 3-10 on the road and 13-18 overall a season ago. The Falcons shot 43.5% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.
