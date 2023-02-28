Notre Dame hosts Hinson and No. 25 Pittsburgh

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pittsburgh Panthers (21-8, 14-4 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-19, 2-16 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Pittsburgh visits the Notre Dame Fighting Irish after Blake Hinson scored 22 points in Pittsburgh’s 99-82 win over the Syracuse Orange. The Fighting Irish have gone 10-8 at home. Notre Dame is 6- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.3 turnovers per game.

The Panthers are 14-4 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh is fifth in the ACC scoring 75.8 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Wertz is averaging 8.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Fighting Irish. Nate Laszewski is averaging 14.0 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the past 10 games for Notre Dame.

Hinson is averaging 15.8 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Panthers. Jamarius Burton is averaging 14.7 points and 4.2 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 1-9, averaging 68.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Panthers: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

